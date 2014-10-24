Iggy Azalea Toots Her Own Horn On “Iggy SZN” [LISTEN]

Iggy Azalea returns today with new lyrical braggadocio aimed at tooting her own horn, presumably in light of everything she’s managed to accomplish this year.

“Simmer down b*tch/ It’s Iggy SZN,” she spits on “Iggy SZN” (like season). “Everywhere I go they say it’s Iggy SZN/ Until I get what I want, I ain’t leaving…”

The New Classic, now rebranded as Re-Classified, is due out Nov. 24 and will feature five new songs, including her upcoming single, “Beg For It,” with Mø.

Catch Iggy on Saturday Night Live, this Oct. 25. Until then, spin the clapping tune below.

