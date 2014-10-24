Iggy Azalea Laughs At The Thought Of Making Music With Snoop Dogg [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea and Snoop Dogg may have buried their hatchet with one another after a nasty social media battle last week, but don’t expect the two polar opposites to meet in the middle in the sound proof booth.

When Thirty Mile Zone ran up the Reclassified star at the airport, she couldn’t help to laugh at the notion.

Via TMZ:

Iggy Azalea might have settled her beef with Snoop Dogg, but she will NOT make music with the famous rapper. Iggy was making her way through LAX Thursday night, when our photog wanted to know … now that the feud is quashed, would they ever collaborate. Iggy didn’t hold back … making it clear it’s slim to none. And slim just left town.

In case you missed last week’s fiasco, here’s a brief rundown.

Snoop took a comical swipe at Iggy on Instagram, that quickly esclated following Iggy’s response. Afterwards, Iggy’s boyfriend, Los Angeles Laker guard Nick Young stepped in as the memes and video messages intensified. Before it could come to musical disses, T.I. mediated the situation and Snoop subsequently apologized, to which Iggy accepted. However, Swaggy P took an online beating for his role in the ordeal.

Peep the brief airport interview below.

Photo: TMZ