CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

Rappers Who Made Music Together After Beefing [Photos]

Leave a comment

What’s beef? That famous question was once posed by the late, great Notorious B.I.G. in efforts to really outline the seriousness of a feud on wax. Unfortunately, the legendary MC was gunned down before he could lyrically reconcile with any of his foes that he had serious issues with. Mainly Tupac Shakur.

Iggy Azalea recently scoffed at the notion that her and Snoop Dogg had a recording future together after the rapping vet slandered her up and down on Instagram.

iggy-acl

While her emotions may still be raw, we still found several pairs of rappers who made music together after beefing. Sometimes it’s best to let that hurt go and get to the money.


Photos: PNP/WENN, Arnold Wells

beef , squashed beef

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close