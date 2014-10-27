Barry Bonds Hangs With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian At The World Series [PHOTO]

Whether or not Kanye West fathered the overused style of punchlines rappers adopted in the late 00s is still up for debate. However, few can argue that his street single “Barry Bonds” (along with Lil Wayne) made a lasting impression on the rap game.

That obviously goes double for the track’s titular character, baseball legend Barry Bonds, as he excitedly took a picture with West and his famous wife, Kim Kardashian during Game 5 of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Both men are very familar with the stadium; as it marks spot that Kanye rented out to propose to reality star bride as well as where Bonds hit the bulk of his major league record of 762 home runs.

“Hanging With @kanyewest @KimKardashian @SFGiants Game time Yes Yes Yes @BondsPat,” the not-quite-yet Hall of Famer tweeted to his mother. If only KimYe would have shared a sliver of enthusiasm as Bonds did for the photo-op.

Hit the flip to hear the 2007 Graduation cut that made this celebrity photo more than meets the eye. By the way, the Giants are only one game away from taking the chip once again.

Photo: Twitter/Barry Bonds

H/T: Complex

