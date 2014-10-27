Snoop Dogg Channels Big Sean To Respond To Iggy Azalea [VIDEO]

TMZ got a rise out of Iggy Azalea when asked whether or not she had a recording future with Snoop Dogg following their social media spat.

The Boss Dogg let it be known that there was no love lost on his end when he was coming through the same LAX terminal where the “Fancy” rapper laughed at the idea.

While walking to his vehicle, Snoop began to sing along to Big Sean’s recent derogatory hit, “IDFWY” by crooning, “You little stupid ass b*tch, I ain’t f*****g with you

You little dumb ass b*tch, I ain’t f*****g with you!”

If Iggy Azalea doesn’t want to record a song with Snoop Dogg, then Snoop really REALLY doesn’t want to work with Iggy … but he used much harsher words to get his point across. You’ll recall … our photog asked Iggy about working with Snoop last week and she gave a clear, but somewhat polite, response … that meant “no thanks.” But Sunday at LAX, when asked the same question, Snoop made his opinion of Iggy known … but he quoted a Big Sean lyric to get his point across … very NSFW. Someone get T.I. on the phone … STAT.

Speaking of T.I., the Grand Hustle mediator told The Breakfast Club he wished that he would have gotten to Iggy before she responded to Snoop’s initial post, which should have been perceived as harmless. Although Snoop would eventually apologize, his comments at the airport reveal that he was still harboring some sort of animosity on how the situation played out.

