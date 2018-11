Teyana Taylor’s debut album VII hits shelves Tuesday, Nov. 4. For those who opt to preorder and purchase the deluxe version of the compilation will receive a free-of-charge download of “Do Not Disturb,” featuring Chris Brown.

Following her visual teaser, The G.O.O.D. Music singer gifts fans with the full version of her sensuous duet.

Spin it, below.

—

Photo: Instagram