LeBron James & Wife Welcome First Daughter

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson are proud to welcome into the world their new bundle of joy and first daughter, Zhuri.

Via PageSix:

The Cleveland Cavalier, 29, and Brinson, 28, welcomed the little one on Oct. 22 in Ohio, E! News reported on Monday.

As previously reported, the couple has two sons, 9-year-old LeBron James Jr. and 7-year-old Bryce Maximus James.

Great news to help usher in the new NBA season, eh? Congrats to King James and his lovely wife.

—

Photo: Instagram