Ice Cube Appears On Sesame Street [VIDEO]

Besides the city of Compton, it seems like Ice Cube is also good money on Sesame Street. The rapper/actor appears in a segment with Elmo, teaching the character the meaning of the word astounding.

Cube appears on what is the 45th season of Sesame Street on Thursday, Oct. 30. In the episode, “If Me Had That Wand!,” Cube performs magic tricks for Elmo. Props to O’shea Jackson for pulling this off considering this is the same man that came to prominence as a member of gangsta rap outfit N.W.A and played Craig on Friday.

Watch Cube make a penny disappear, pull a dinosaur out of a hat and turn himself into an ice cube below. Too cold.

Photo: YouTube