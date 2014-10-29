The Worst Halloween Costumes On Twitter [PHOTOS]

The current year has brought forth some pretty offensive Halloween costumes, including Ray Rice and Ebola. But nothing has as much as an eyesore as these worst Halloween costumes on Twitter that have been surfacing as the October 31st date approaches.

Midnight was able to dig up plenty of bad getups with their #CrappyHalloweenCostumes, making the other combinations of bad parenting and lame imagination easy to rear their ugly heads in the process.

Proceed to gawk (and cringe) at the worst Halloween costumes on Twitter for this holiday season. We’re shaking our heads at this struggle.

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »