LeBron James Puts On For Cleveland In New Commercial [VIDEO]

LeBron James is back on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in a new Nike Basketball spot he puts on for his team’s city.

Titled “Together,” LeBron huddles up with with his Cavs teammates, including Kyrie Irving, but then the entire city of Cleveland also joins in on the huddle. Some of those seen included LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, and kids from the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Nike Basketball linked up with Wieden + Kennedy to make the Malloy Brothers-directed “film.” Also featured in the clip is the Nike LeBron 12 in the Heart of the Lion colorway that is out today.

The spot premiere’s tonight during King James’ season open against the Knicks, but you can watch it below.