Jay Rock – “Parental Advisory” [VIDEO]

Jay Rock of the TDE camp drops the video for Parental Advisory.” Remember when he was the first name out the crew with a legit buzz? 

Nevertheless, Jay’s skills were never the question, and he gets busy over a bouncy but rugged track produced by SmokeyGotBeatz.

At the Made In America Festival, Jay Rock told Hip-Hop Wired he wasn’t trying to rush his long overdue sophomore album. We’re willing to bet good money it will be worth the wait.

