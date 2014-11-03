Big K.R.I.T. – Cadillactica Album Stream [LISTEN]

Cadillactica has been long in the works, but Big K.R.I.T. is finally readying his sophomore album for a November 11 release via Def Jam Records. A week away from hitting retailers, NPR provides a guilt-free stream of the southern MC’s latest body of work.

Krizzle hones his lyrical prowess to create the a planet called Cadillactic, the birthplace of the Cadillac. The listener receives a comprehensive look at what this mystical world encompasses and how its being shapes out over time.

The Mississippi wordsmith receives assistance from Raphael Saadiq on his single “Soul Food,” as well as verses from Bun B, E-40, Wiz Khalifa, Lupe Fiasco, Devin The Dude, and more. Along with Krizzle’s own project, fans can expect sounds from Jim Jonsin, DJ Dahi, Alex da Kid.

Peep the stream here.

—

Photo: YouTube