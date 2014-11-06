CLOSE
French Montana Parodies Classic Budweiser Ad [VIDEO]

French Montana is among a new class of rappers, whose ad-libs are often as quote-worthy as their lines. Using that fact as inspiration, the Bronx native connected with Elite Daily to create a hilarious video based on his patented “Haaan!” ab-lib.

Taking cues from Budweiser’s classic “Wassup” ad, French and company hop on the phone, but their commentary is limited to a single word: “Haan!” Their chants are both emphatic and comedic, making the clip a pretty hilarious watch. Press play below to watch.

