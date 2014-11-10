DJ Drama ft. Jeezy, Young Thug, & Rich Homie Quan – “Right Back” [VIDEO]

DJ Drama is finally gearing up to release his Quality Street Music 2 album. He returns with the official visual for the lead single, “Right Back,” featuring Jeezy, Young Thug, and Rich Homie Quan.

With Mr. Thanksgiving at the helm and his supporting cast in tow, it’s safe to say that this track is an Atlanta party. That notion is supported by the mounds of cameo appearances from the likes of T.I., Birdman, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, Troy Ave, and more.

See the video for DJ Drama’s “Right Back” below. Stay tuned for more information on when to expect Quality Street Music 2 to hit retailers.

—

Photo: MTV