Rich Gang ft. Juvenile & Drake – “Sho Me Love” [LISTEN]

Bearing the Rich Gang name, veteran Juvenile releases “Sho Me Love,” his first release since officially rejoining the Young Money/Cash Money family.

Keeping it in-house, the wordsmith teams up with the clique’s current superstar Drake and producer London On Da Trak for the assisting roles. The Toronto native doesn’t contribute a verse, but Juvie The Great more than makes up for it with his lyrical testimony.

Stream Juvenile’s “Sho Me Love” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[via 2BZ]

Photo: Instagram