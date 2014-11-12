CLOSE
HomeNews

Rich Gang ft. Juvenile & Drake – “Sho Me Love” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Bearing the Rich Gang name, veteran Juvenile releases “Sho Me Love,” his first release since officially rejoining the Young Money/Cash Money family.

Keeping it in-house, the wordsmith teams up with the clique’s current superstar Drake and producer London On Da Trak for the assisting roles. The Toronto native doesn’t contribute a verse, but Juvie The Great more than makes up for it with his lyrical testimony.

Stream Juvenile’s “Sho Me Love” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[via 2BZ]

juvenile-show-me-love-feat-drake-500x500

Photo: Instagram

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close