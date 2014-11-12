Rich Gang ft. Juvenile & Drake – “Sho Me Love” [LISTEN]

Bearing the Rich Gang name, veteran Juvenile releases “Sho Me Love,” his first release since officially rejoining the Young Money/Cash Money family.
Keeping it in-house, the wordsmith teams up with the clique’s current superstar Drake and producer London On Da Trak for the assisting roles. The Toronto native doesn’t contribute a verse, but Juvie The Great more than makes up for it with his lyrical testimony.
Stream Juvenile’s “Sho Me Love” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.
[via 2BZ]
Photo: Instagram
