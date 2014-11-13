Hit-Boy Announces Retirement From Producing, Releases New Song Directly Afterwards [PHOTOS]

Hit-Boy sent out a cryptic tweet late last night that had both struggle producers jumping for joy and loyal fans sweating bullets.

“I retired from music industry production last night,” the appropriately named composer announced without a when or a why. After amassing nearly 500 retweets and countless reactions, he assured the masses that it wasn’t what they thought following up with, “Relax. It’s plug Bidness.”

If you have to ask who the plug is, you’ve obviously been snoozing on the HS87 movement. To wake those individuals up, a new solo record from BowPrice a.k.a. Nno Tha Lohc a.k.a. 1/2 of Audio Push was summoned. The “retirement” was like a reference to the bang-up job he and Haze BanGa did on the beat. One part futuristic thrill ride, the rest an asphalt burner tailor-made for Price to flex his lyrical chops on.

Despite having a winner on his hands, Price expressed his frustration with the media taking a bigger interest in Hit-Boy’s abrupt towel throwing opposed to fanfare about the song.

Music over BS is what we say. Peep the effective “Man Down” below and hit the flip to see all of Price’s commentary regarding the side story.

—

Photos: Instagram/Bow Price

1 2 3 4Next page »