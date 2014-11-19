Vogue EIC Anna Wintour Shades Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Anna Wintour recently hit celeb couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with all types of shade. While discussing her decision to let KimYe grace the front of Vogue, the mag’s EIC said you can’t always put “deeply tasteful” people on its cover.

Oh.

Reports People:

Seven months later (and on the conveniently timed heels of Kardashian’s Internet-breaking nude spread with Paper magazine), editor Anna Wintour opened up about the controversial Kimye cover in a conversation series at the Metropolitan Museum of New York on Monday, Nov. 17, with former CNN journalist Alina Cho.

“The first celebrity that I put on the cover of Vogue was Madonna, and that was considered completely controversial at that time, too,” she reflected at the event, according to Fashionista.com.

“Now she’s part of the establishment. I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover, it would be a rather boring magazine! Nobody would talk about us.” Adding, even with the mag’s image, “It’s very important that people do talk about us.”