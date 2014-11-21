Bow Wow Ponders If All Black People Are Ignorant

All public figures get their day in Twitter court, but Bow Wow’s daily social media interaction seems to be overly negative. Over the past few days, his name has been the topic of discussion ever since Chris Rock’s comedian brother, Tony flat-out called his fiancée Erica Mena a “full-blown whore.

Fed up, Bow Wow returned to the forum that loves to hate him in attempts to pinpoint the exact reasoning for the public hate that his relationship with his Love & Hip-Hop wifey seems to attract.

Funny how its only 1 race that hates the most on my relationship or anything i do. BLACK FOLKS. Says a lot about us. Exactly why folks think we can never elevate because we stay holding each other back with the bullshit and ignorance. Maybe we are just that. IGNORANT. FOH

Not to say he was about to let that Tony Rock slander slide. The entire incident was the catalyst from a trending topic that alleged Mena had admitted to sleeping with 324 men (before?) she became engaged to her famous boyfriend.

A later-deleted Facebook post read as if the CSI actor gave the go ahead for his goons to inflict a bit of pain on Rock.

Despite this, Rock has been carrying on like nothing happened or even referenced his “whore” comments except for this tweet.

@Super_Negra Never better ma — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) November 21, 2014

As for Mena, she appears to enjoy being the topic of conversation for better or worse. In this case, it’s the latter.

I'm Looking forward to hearing what rumor will be made up next once they hear the REAL BIG News. My wedding date announcement was light werq — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) November 19, 2014