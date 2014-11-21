CLOSE
The Neighbourhood ft. French Montana – “#icanteven” [LISTEN]

California-bred rock group The Neighbourhood have delivered a string of off-kilter rap collaborations in recent weeks. The latest track, “#icanteven,” arrives today, featuring French Montana.

Blurring lines between genres, the Bronx rapper sounds right at home due to trap-esque percussion. The overall tone of the song is pretty dreary, but it’s an ill listen nonetheless. Expect “#icanteven” to appear on The Neighbourhood’s upcoming #000000 & #FFFFFF mixtape.

Stream the cut below.

[via The FADER]

