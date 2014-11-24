Centric & Aspire Standing By Their Cosby Show Re-Runs In Wake Of Rape Allegations

Although Bill Cosby is currently public enemy #1 in America, two Black television stations have no plans to follow the path of TV Land, NBC and Netflix and separate their programming from anything associated with the embattled entertainment icon.

The BET-owned Centric and Magic Johnson’s platform Aspire both plan on to continue to air re-runs of The Cosby Show in their routine lineup.

Reports TheGrio:

After TV Land announced plans to indefinitely stop airing re-runs of The Cosby Show, Centric confirmed that they would continue to broadcast the show. While the BET-owned Centric confirmed that re-runs would continue, the network declined to comment on why it chose to make the decision. Aspire, which was founded by former NBA star Magic Johnson, also will continue running past episodes of another Cosby TV series, The Bill Cosby Show. Aspire said of the brief 1969 series, “We continue to closely monitor the situation. Currently the show is still running.” Both BET & TV Land’s parent company is Viacom, which owns the syndication rights to The Cosby Show. Amidst sexual allegations from over a dozen women, NBC has pulled plans of a new Cosby series, and Netflix announced that a comedy special starring the 77-year-old comedian would be postponed.

Cosby has been never charged with any of the accusations so while the decision to keep on with The Cosby Show episodes may be unpopular, it still aligns with politically correctness.

—

Photo: WENN