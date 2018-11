Gucci Mane delivers yet another new record from behind bars. Titled “Lowest,” the track features Rich The Kid and OG Maco.

The hard-hitting tune will appear on Big Guwop’s forthcoming Trap House 5 album. Yes, Gucci is dropping another full-length project. This news comes just weeks after MTV obtained a letter Gucci penned in jail

Stream Gucci Mane’s “Lowest” below.

—

Photo: YouTube