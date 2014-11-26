Drake To Deliver New Mixtape In January?

Drake season is approaching. So it seems, as Toronto Raptors star Demar Derozan spilled the beans while speaking with NBA TV studios in Atlanta on Tuesday night before playing against hometown team, the Hawks.

The OVO rapper and Raptors Global Ambassador is working on a mixtape, according to Derozan. “I talked to him the other night, actually he said he wanted to give me his mixtape that come out in January,” he told NBA TV.

Not sure if Derozan should have said that, but new of a free Drake project is what longtime fans have been asking for since the release of his breakout 2009 project So Far Gone. Considering the amount of free material he releases, we’re sure that the wordsmith could put together 10-13 songs free of charge.

Hear Derozan speak below.

Photo:Instagram