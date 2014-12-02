CLOSE
Trey Songz Celebrates Birthday With Fabolous, Keke Palmer, & More [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz continued his 30th birthday celebration at a private dinner in New York City on Monday night (December 1).

Sponsored by Hennessy V.S, the singer enjoyed the night at Lion alongside familiar faces like his mom April Tucker, Fabolous, Keke Palmer, Gayle King,  Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen. Those in attendance commended Songz on his career achievement and latest philanthropic endeavor: the 30/30 Acts of Kidness initiative with the Angles with Heard Foundation.

Hit the jump to see a photo recap from the festivities. Peep flicks from Songz’s previous party here.

