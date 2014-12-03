Franc Grams ft. The Game – “Power Of The Dollar” [LISTEN]

Representing Connecticut, Franc Grams is ready a new project, The Premonition, for a December release. As anticipation heightens the rising wordsmith debuts “Power of the Dollar,” featuring The Game and vocalist Jus Cuz.

The East Coast/West Coast connection find common ground on soulful instrumentation, produced by Joe Milly. “I’m from a hood where ni**as get locked up for trying to profit sh*t/ Skipping school ’cause ni**as need dollars way more than scholarships,” Grams raps, capturing the essence of the song in one couplet. Speaking frankly (no pun intended), absolute power corrupts absolutely; more often than not, money equals power. You do the math.

Hear Grams and Game spit some real talk on “Power Of The Dollar” below.

Photo: Instagram