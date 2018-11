Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to post another off-kilter yet humorous video of herself rapping –– this time, to Drake’s “6 God.”

As you’ll see in the screenshot below, Drake was left so smitten by the award-winning actress, he told her he’d marry her.

“I will marry you,” wrote Aubrey.

She’s not much of a rapper, but her gesture was enough to catch Drizzy’s attention. Watch her in action, after the jump.

