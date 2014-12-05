It appears Bill Cosby is choosing his battles wisely, or at least the ones he knows he can prove.

Earlier in the week, before the latest ups and downs in his sexual allegations drama, a former Playboy hanger-on sued the famed comedian for allegedly attempting to rape her when she was a teen in the 70s.

Judy Huth told the world that on Tuesday that Cosby got her drunk and attempted a lewd act on her at the Playboy Mansion when she was just 15-years-old in 1974.

Page Six is now reporting that Cosby and his attorneys are seeking for $33,000 from Huth and her legal team for a botched extortion attempt.

In the new lawsuit, it is stated that Huth’s attorney, Marc S. Strecker, asked for as much as $250,000 to which was rejected on December 1, a day before their preemptive lawsuit was filed.

Cosby and his lawyers also state that Huth has been unsuccessfully trying to sell her story to tabloids for a big payday.

Despite the new Bill Cosby lawsuit to back his innocence, the U.S. Navy and vandals in Hollywood still feel he needs more people.

