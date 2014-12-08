André 3000 & Tink Go Ballistic On New Timbaland Song [VIDEO]

With the holidays quickly approaching, famed producer Timbaland appears to be in a rather giving mood. On Friday night (December 5), he premiered his new track “U.F.O.,” featuring André 3000 and Tink, via the streaming site HangWit.

Timbo first previewed the cut on Instagram back in October. But that short clip pales in comparison to full show, in which Three Stacks and Tink go absolutely ballistic. The Virginia beatsmith emphatically asks one question: “Are you f*cking other ni**as, U.F.O.” Sticking to the topic of infidelity, the aforementioned rappers deliver dexterous verses that’ll require multiple spins.

On another not, Timbaland has gotten his protege Tink some major looks. A few weeks ago, she rhymed alongside Jay Z and Rick Ross on an alternate version of “Movin’ Bass,” much to the MMG rap star’s dismay.

Listen below, and share your thoughts in the tune in the chorus.

—

Photo: YouTube