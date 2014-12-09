CLOSE
OVO Unveils “Drake Night” Toronto Raptors T-Shirt [PHOTO]

For a second consecutive year, Drake will bless Toronto Raptors fans with a personal token of his appreciation.

On December 17, coined “Drake Night,” ticket holders at the Raptors/Brooklyn Nets game will receive a special edition t-shirt upon entry at the Air Canada Center. Keeping the design simple and sweet, the classic Raptors logo appears on a white tee alongside the number 95 in purple. Of course, there’s some proper OVO branding on the sleeve and a reminder of whose night it is on the back of the shirt.

See images below and on the next page.

drake-comes-correct-with-a-free-ovo-x-raptors-t-shirt-for-their-december-17-game-1

Photo: OVO

Close