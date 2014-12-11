BRUH News: Man Attempts To Steal $1M Worth Of Nike LeBron 12s [VIDEO]

The jig, though proverbial, is up, and it’s Charles Jennings of the Intermodal Cartage Group who’s paying for it. The man thought that he could make off with 7,500 pairs of Nike LeBron 12s scot-free.

Ha!

The shoe sells for $250 per pair; the cargo, however, was valued between $700K and $1 million, according to Assistant Chief Mark Dunbar of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Jennings was in it for the cash. Unfortunately for him, the Memphis Cargo Task Force, which is comprised of members of FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Memphis Police Department were hot on his tail.

“With the size of that shipment, the odds are not very good you’re going to be able to get away with it,” Dunbar said.

Of the 7,500 pairs of Nike LeBron 12s, only 6,800 were retrieved.

