Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather wants to finally fight Manny Pacquiao, allegedly. According to Mayweather, he’s down for the fight to go down on May 2, 2015.

Reports ESPN:

The fight has been demanded by the public since 2009, and the sides have had various unsuccessful negotiations, most notably in late 2009 and early 2010, when they made a deal on all aspects of the fight except for a drug-testing protocol. The deal fell apart.

“I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao. We tried to make the fight happen years ago; we had problems with random blood and urine testing,” Mayweather said. “I just want to be on an even playing field. Now he’s in a very, very tight situation. He’s lost to [Juan Manuel] Marquez [in 2012], he’s lost to [Timothy] Bradley [by controversial decision in 2012 but avenged it in April]. Pay-per-view numbers are extremely low. He’s desperate. I wanted that fight a long time ago. I’m just waiting on them.”

Mayweather failed to mention that Pacquiao long ago agreed to be randomly tested. He also failed to mention that while Pacquiao’s pay-per-view figures have indeed been soft in recent fights, Mayweather’s have also plummeted. Three of the four fights that he has had so far under his six-fight contract with CBS/Showtime failed to reach even 900,000 buys.