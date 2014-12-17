Lil B Banned From Facebook For Segregation “Hate” Rant [Photos]

Your friendly neighborhood Basedgod is back in the news the only way he knows how. Forgoing his crazy rap career and digging in deep of the bowels of controversy’s upset stomach.

His latest act of wildness has found Lil B without a Facebook home for 30 days. Before he was booted from the top social networking site, HipHopDX spotted the quirky rapper ranting on Facebook about the days of segregation (brought about the new movie Selma???) that was immediately filed under “hate speech,” breaching their terms of agreement.

“If you were born in the 1950’s or before and your family did not push to have segregation and slavery stop ur grandparents are pu**y,” he randomly posted, reportedly amassing 1,000+ likes before his access to the site was snatched from his clutches. Upon realizing he had been censored, Basedgod reverted to the infinitely liberal realm of Twitter in continuance of expressing himself.

“WOW HAHAHAA AYYY YALL FACEBOOK JUST BANNED ME!!!” he cried. “HELP ME GET MY PROFILE BACK!! I KEPT IT TO REAL!!!!!!! I GOT OVER 500k LIKES.”

Eventually, Facebook contacted the befuddled Basedgod with the extent of his punishment because he revealed to his one million Twitter followers that he had been iced for a month saying, “hey #BASED FAM FACEBOOK HAS BLOCKED ME FOR 30 DAYS FOR ME SPEAKING MY MIND WITH NO INTENT OF HATE OR SEPARATION, WILL KEEP U UPDATED – Lil B.”

Hindsight is always 20/20 and although Facebook has allowed much more disparaging posts to seep through its cracks, judging African-Americans for not being militant during a time where a simple greeting could cost you your life and cultural allies were hard to come by, potentially reveals a warped viewpoint. Generally created by soaking in slave movies and interjecting yesterday’s reality with what one knows now.

Regardless, Lil B supporters have begun a “Free Lil B” campaign directed at Mark Zuckerberg himself. Flip through the pages below to see the Lil B Facebook “hate speech,” his reaction and the hilarious backing he’s been getting.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »