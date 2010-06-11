The Game Appears On Rickey Smiley Morning Show…Talks Album Delay and Beating Up His Grandmother’s Boyfriend

West Coast emcee The Game recently sat down and discussed the delay of his new album and also talks about the 50 Cent situation.

“We aren’t to [the level of speaking yet],” The Game said. “I’m just on another level. I’m really so far removed from all that drama.”

In addition to promoting his upcoming album, which he revealed does not have a set release date, The Game also discussed having to lay the smack down (literally) on his grandmother’s boyfriend.

“I had to beat down my grandmother’s boyfriend Charlie. He tried to come up in my grandma’s house, telling me what to do. I looked at him like man please; you’re only here on Tuesdays.”



