Diddy Crowns Himself “Black Santa,” Celebrates Holidays In St. Barths [Photos]

Diddy is a character, and that’s likely to never change. The mogul celebrated Christmas alongside his on-again, off-again girlfriend Kim Porter and their children in St. Barths; the vacay was captured on Instagram.

#WATCH Ladies and gentleman #BlackSanta HO HO HOE!

The funniest photos in the batch show Diddy garbed in a Santa Claus outfit with matching Air Jordan 13s and a proper diamond chain. Christening himself “Black Santa,” the Bad Boy founder couldn’t have looked any happier alongside those he loves most.

A hilarious clip of Diddy can be seen above. Peep a photo gallery on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

bad boy

