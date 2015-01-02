CLOSE
Diddy’s New Year Celebration Was Larger Than Life [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs may not or may not have been the first Hip-Hop celeb to make St. Barths has playground, but he is still excelling at doing so.

CIROC NYE Bash hosted by Sean Diddy Combs across seas at the tropical luxe destination, St. Barths. Diddy toasted to the new year 2015, with his circle of family and close friends, including hip hop mogul icon, Russell Simmons, Chris Rock and Rihanna!

Check images of Diddy and his buddies bring in the new year on the following pages.

Photos: Blue Flame Agency

