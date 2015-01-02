Diddy’s New Year Celebration Was Larger Than Life [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs may not or may not have been the first Hip-Hop celeb to make St. Barths has playground, but he is still excelling at doing so.
CIROC NYE Bash hosted by Sean Diddy Combs across seas at the tropical luxe destination, St. Barths. Diddy toasted to the new year 2015, with his circle of family and close friends, including hip hop mogul icon, Russell Simmons, Chris Rock and Rihanna!
Check images of Diddy and his buddies bring in the new year on the following pages.
View this post on Instagram
I brought the New Year in on a 250ft Yacht in St Barths with some of the most AH-MAZiNG & Influential People in The World… and in the mist of all that Greatness, one thing became very clear as I conducted this Motion Picture… and that's My Appreciation for all of You, I MEAN EVERYONE that has ever supported The #KennyBurns Brand! Thank YOU for making Me… #TheLifeStyleSpecialist 👑 The Next Chapter begins NOW 🙌 🎥 @mish1101
—
Photos: Blue Flame Agency