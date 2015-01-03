Drake Ushers In New Year’s With Las Vegas Performance [VIDEO]

It’s far from irrational to say that Drake owned 2014, despite delivering his last full-length project the previous year. And if you don’t agree, here’s footage of the Toronto rapper bringing in the New Year at Marqee Nightclub in Las Vegas, where he performed a set of records he dropped last year.

From “Trophies” to “We Made It” to “0-100,” Drake reminded the crowd that he could make a hit record with the best of them while standing on an elevated stage. But only after he ushered in 2015 with a proper toast and countdown.

Peep a video recap below. Photos from the night can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »