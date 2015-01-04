Big Sean and Ariana Grande Have Not Split, Still Together

Contrary to recent rumors, Ariana Grande and Big Sean have not broken up. You care.

Reports Just Jared:

Ariana Grande and Big Sean have not split, her rep confirms to JustJared.com. There are reports spreading around saying the couple called it quits after Christmas, but we are told that the rumors are “absolutely not true.” Ariana‘s relationship with Sean is just one of the things that helped make 2014 one of her biggest years yet. Her sophomore album My Everything debuted at the top of the charts and her songs “Problem,” “Bang Bang,” and “Break Free” all landed in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

We’re going to go ahead and say a happy Sean, and the suspect end to his relationship with that chick from Glee, will lead to a good new album. See what we did there?

Check out photos of the happy couple kicking in in Tahoe on the following pages.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

