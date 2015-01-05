During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class series, Jay Z recently gave his opinion on how Hip-Hop music and culture has helped shape racial relations in America.

It’s not the first time Hov and Oprah have teamed up, but it may be one of the most timely in light of recent events. This comes on the heels of Jay helping orchestrate dozens of “I Can’t Breathe” shirts for NBA players. All of which begs the question: is Jay Z more socially conscious than you think? Check out the following examples and see if Jay is indeed “Che Guevara with bling on.”

—

Photo: Twitter/@melissaderossa

