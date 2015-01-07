8 Things We Learned From Kendrick Lamar’s Self-Written XXL Cover Story

Hip-Hop is clamoring for Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated sophomore album, which is due to arrive this year. Amid a late 2014 run of media appearances, the rap star gave some preliminary words in a self-written cover story that appears in the latest issue of XXL.

TDE’s first breakout MC discuses a bevy of topics, including the ever-present “fame monster” and how it affects an artist’s personal and professional life, the pressure of creating another classic and more. You know, the usual, but Lamar’s answers read more candid coming from his own pen.

After the jump, you’ll find 8 things we learned from the K. Dot’s XXL cover story.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »