Beyoncé Sends Troops Special Message On New Year’s Eve [VIDEO]

United States troops stationed in Afghanistan and Kuwait partied like it was 1999 in the moments leading up to 2015’s arrival, with some assistance from Beyoncé and Jay Z. When the ball dropped, troops were surprisingly greeted with a heartfelt message from the songstress following a screening of their HBO special On The Run.

“I just want to say a big thank you to our troops for everything you do to keep our country safe,” Beyoncé said to a crowed of thousands of troops at the USO show. “We all sleep better at night knowing that you guys are protecting us, and we’re filled with gratitude.”

Of course the cameras were rolling the entire time. Peep the footage below.

