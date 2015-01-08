Drake Invades Comedian’s Set At LA’s Comedy Store [VIDEO]

On Tuesday night (January 6), Drake stepped into Los Angeles’ one-man squared circle of comedy, the Comedy Store.

The OVO founder watched from the audience as comedian Red Grant did his best impression of his rap prowess. After Grant’s set, Drake invaded to stage to give his two cents of what he deemed a piss-poor impression.

“That was like Omarion-Chris-Brown-together sh*t,” Drake quipped. “That’s not me.”

A night at the Comedy Store wouldn’t be complete without a ragging session. But in the end, Drake and Grant laughed it out and danced to “0-100.”

Peep footage below and on the following page.

