Kanye West Says Song With Drake and The Weeknd Is On The Way?

With one tweet, Kanye West has set the Internets on fire (at least enough to start trending). Apparently, Yeezy has a new song on the way that features Drake and the Weeknd.

“I’m about to bless everyone with some fire from me, Drake and The Weeknd,” tweeted Yeezy tonight (January 9) shortly after 2 am ET. Here’s the thing, though. That’s a parody account. Let’s see how many people read this far…

Doh!

https://twitter.com/kanyewset/status/553451935253024769

