Azealia Banks Calls Kendrick Lamar Comments “Dumbest Sh*t I’ve Ever Heard A Black Man Say”

Azealia Banks joined the Twitter discussion regarding Kendrick Lamar’s Billboard cover story — particularly statements he made regarding Black people.

https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/553644148130316288

Citing that Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Mo. was a travesty, Lamar continued “But when we don’t have respect for ourselves, how do we expect them to respect us? It starts from within. Don’t start with just a rally, don’t start from looting — it starts from within.”

The Harlem rapper focused her angst on the aforementioned statement, calling it the “dumbest sh*t I’ve ever heard a black man say.”

Banks has been at the head of multiple racial discussions in the last few weeks, directing public critiques at Iggy Azalea for cultural appropriation, arguing her case on Hot 97 and even engaging in Twitter beef with Action Bronson.

The remainder of the Broke With Exquisite Taste rapper's commentary about Kendrick can be found after the jump.

Photo: Instagram

