Kanye West Reportedly Played New Music At Def Jam Offices [PHOTOS]

Yeezy season is more than approaching, it appears to be inching towards the goal line. According to Revolt TV, Kanye West stopped by Def Jam Records to play the label some new music.

Photogs snapped shots of the G.O.O.D. Music founder and his wife Kim Kardashian leaving the house that Russell and Rick built in New York City on Thursday (January 8).

The alleged listening session was the talk of the town in numerous threads on famed fansite Kanye To The. Those claims were reaffirmed by a Def Jam employee who tweeted “today was a very very very GOOD day at DEF JAM.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but there are plenty of retweets that kept the message alive for archival purposes.

In working closely with West while creating his Vibes album, Theophilus London had an opportunity to hear the material music fans are clamoring to get a piece of. Though, this news would soon be the center of controversy.

Fans will have to enjoy the heartfelt song “Only One,” featuring Sir Paul McCartney, until more news about West’s seventh studio album becomes available.

Photo: NBC/Saturday Night Live