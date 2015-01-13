John Legend & Common Powerfully Cite History In “Glory” [VIDEO]

After scoring a major win at the 2015 Golden Globes for “Best Original Song,” John Legend and Common quickly return with a powerful visual for their increasingly successful contribution to the Selma soundtrack, “Glory.”

The duo allow clips from the film to do much of the talking. Meanwhile, Legend and Common, playing the role of pianist/singer and orator respectively, deliver a heartfelt message fueled by Black history.

Press play to see their video for “Glory.”

—

Photo: YouTube