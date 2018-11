As the world continues to speculate whether or not Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are an item (as if it isn’t past speculation at this point), it’s important to remember that relationships are generally started when both people have a great deal in common. Embed from Getty Images

Check out this list of female rappers who have a thing for other rappers so you can see our point in full.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »