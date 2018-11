Joey Bada$$ dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with BJ the Chicago Kid in tow and they performed “Like Me.”

The soulful town sounded buttery with BJ’s vocals and musical backing from The Roots (and DJ Statik Selektah on the wheels of steel).

Props for the “hands up” gesture at the end of the tune, too.

Joey’s debut album, B4.DA.$$ is in stores January 20. Cop that on iTunes, and watch the performance below.

—

Photo: NBC