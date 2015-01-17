Frank Ocean Returns With Aaliyah Tribute “You Are Luhh” [LISTEN]

Frank Ocean sightings, while very rare, are typically fulfilling. Let the Internets tell it, the Grammy Award winning crooner is back on this sentimental cover of Aaliyah’s 1994 classic rendition of The Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best.”

Released on Baby Girl’s 36th birthday as a homage to her legacy, Ocean titled his version “You Are Luhh.” Like any big news, the singer took to his Tumblr page to unveil the track.

Stream Ocean’s “You Are Luhh” below. Also, let’s hope details are divulged about his highly anticipated sophomore sooner than later.

Photo: YouTube