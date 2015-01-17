Teenager Saves Lil B From A Fire [PHOTOS]

If not for 15-year-old Mateo Ysmael, an electrical fire may have claimed the lives of rapper Lil B and six other people living in a two-story duplex in Contra Costa, Calif. early Thursday morning (January 15), Contra Costa Times reports.

Ysmael was awaken by the smell of smoke, and immediately jumped to action to save his stepmom, brother, and two sisters. Then he alerted his neighbors, banging on doors emphatically; it just so happens that one of these individuals was the Based God.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” Lil B exclaimed, crediting Ysmael for his brave deed. “If that kid didn’t come knocking on my door…”

The rapper, born Brandon McCart, said the fire claimed “many of his costumes and some of his music,” but for the most part, his possessions were fine.

“It could’ve been so much worse than it was.”

Truer words, Lil B. Ysmael earned a Purple Heart for his actions.

Based God tweeted about the incident and asked fans for their support via PayPal donations. Peep his tweets after the jump.

