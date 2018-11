Wale’s “Simply Nothing” tour invaded House of Blues Chicago on Friday night (January 15).

While performing “Friendship Heights” from the Festivus mixtape, the rapper brought out the song’s guest and Chicago native Chance The Rapper to perform his verse.

Peep footage of the duo on stage below. An additional clip of Chance performing “Sunday Candy” can be seen on the next page.

