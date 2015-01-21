Rappers With Multiple Album Sequels & The Pick Of The Litters

It’s no secret why your favorite rapper renames their new album after one that reached enormous successful. The biggest question remains whether it will be good or not.

With Curren$y prepping his Pilot Talk 3 album and The Game and The Lox planning album sequels as well, have a look at these album series as we let you know which one was actually worth championing.

Feel free to agree or disagree with our picks in the comment section.

Jay Z’s Blueprint Trilogy

Winner: The Blueprint

Anyone who tells you otherwise believes he’s really buying Hot 97.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »